8 must-read comics from black creators

You don't need me to tell you that the last week has been one of the hardest in the recent history of our nation.

Listening and learning are important things for everyone to be doing right now. Empathizing is another. Until white people can get a sense of what daily life is like for a black person in America, there won’t be any significant change in the racial divide in the United States. One way to do that is to read. There are many great comics and graphic novels out there that do a wonderful job of capturing elements of the black experience. For me, personally, comics have been incredibly helpful in expanding my worldview and helping me see things from a perspective different from my own.

For example, Issue #181 of The Avengers, when government stooge and ace antagonizer Henry Gyrich forced the team to accept the Falcon, was the first time I had ever heard about equal opportunity. I was 7 years old, so 60 Minutes was not yet part of my regular viewing schedule. Sure, it was handled in a clunky fashion and it was painfully obvious that Sam Wilson's dialogue during his first run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes was written by a white dude. But, that story led me to ask questions I had never thought to ask, like why does there need to be a law to make sure people of skin colors different from my own get a fair shot at a job?

We should all want to read stories that take us outside of our comfort zones and what we find familiar and safe. There are countless comics that provide great insight into the black experience, while also being flat-out great reads. Below is a list of a few that have had a particularly strong impact on me, as well as recommendations from prominent black creators.

I know there are TONS of comics by black creators out there that I may not know about. Find me on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram and tell me about them. I like reading good comics and helping boost their profile.

