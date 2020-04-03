A pull list for Tank Girl's greatest hits

Tank Girl is best known for being a 1995 film starring Lori Petty, and we are all-in on that part of this franchise — but it is also an independent comic series created by Jamie Hewlett (of Gorillaz fame) and Alan Martin. We love to see an underdog make good, and that makes us pretty big fans of the anarchic jumble that is Tank Girl comics.

As the film hits its 25-year anniversary, and we hold our collective breaths for the Margot Robbie reboot, we felt it would be a great time to go over some of our favorite Tank Girl moments. Almost all her stories have been penned by Martin, though Hewlett has mostly moved on from the series to other projects, thereby opening the door to a ton of great artists to step in over the years, like Ashley Wood and Jim Mahfood.

There have been a ton of great, bonkers, admittedly kind of disgusting stories to come out of the Tank Girl mythos, so here are some of the best!