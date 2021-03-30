When worlds collide: Actors who have appeared in both Marvel & DC films

Stop waiting for Barry Allen and Doctor Strange to open up the door to other realms of being — the multiverse has been here the entire time! Both Marvel and DC have created sprawling cinematic universes, each with its own characters and canons. But contrary to what you might think, they're not actually that distinct. There are some overlaps between them — namely, a slew of actors who've hopped from one universe to the other. Case in point: Russell Crowe (who played Superman's father Jor-El in DC's most recent Man of Steel revamp) has just been cast in next year's Thor: Love and Thunder as a mystery character.

He's the third member of the cast of that MCU film to make the transition from DC to Marvel. His fellow DC veterans are Natalie Portman (who went from playing Evey in V for Vendetta to Jane Foster) and Christian Bale (who went from Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy to Gorr the God Butcher).

An actor need not be confined to one single dimension, and it proves that Schrödinger was right: An object can indeed occupy two separate states at once. So you see, dear reader, the multiverse is, has, and always shall be ... so long as comic book properties remain a lucrative prospect for the entertainment industry.

To celebrate Crowe's Love and Thunder casting, SYFY WIRE took a look at some of the biggest actors to portray characters across the pair of iconic universes. (This, of course, is by no means an exhaustive rundown, although we also do list at the bottom of this article some other double-dipping actors.).

Check it out: