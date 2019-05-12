Actress Peggy Lipton passes away at 72

Actress Peggy Lipton, who starred in the 1960s police drama the Mod Squad, as well as the cult hit Twin Peaks, has passed away at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer.

The announcement of her death came from her daughters, who told the LA Times, “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond,” they continued, “She will always be a part of us.”

Lipton was born in New York on August 30, 1946. She began acting at the age of 19, getting her big break two years later when she portrayed undercover cop Julie Barnes on the ABC police drama The Mod Squad.

A little over 20 years later, Lipton would make it back to the small screen, starring as Norma Jennings on David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. Most recently, she could be seen in the movie A Dog’s Purpose and reprised her role as Jennings in Twin Peaks 2017 revival season.

She was married to record producer Quincy Jones from 1974 to 1989, giving birth to two daughters, Kidada and Rashida. Rashida is known for her acting roles on The Office and Angie Tribeca.

Whether it was as a hippie police officer, the owner of the Double R, or as a loving and caring mother, Peggy Lipton was one of the good ones and will be missed by many.