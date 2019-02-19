Latest Stories

Cloak and Dagger
Tag: TV
Cloak & Dagger take on Marvel baddie Mayhem in first Season 2 trailer
Kingdom Hearts 3 - Group
Tag: Fangrrls
Kingdom Hearts III is finally here with one of Square Enix's most magical experiences yet
The Man In The High Castle: Season 3 Rufus Sewell as Obergruppenführer John Smith
Tag: TV
The Man in the High Castle canceled: Amazon’s premiere genre show ending after Season 4
Hobbs and Shaw
Tag: Movies
Development news: Hobbs & Shaw wraps, Vampire Chronicles gets showrunner, more
The Punisher Season 2

Jessica Jones, The Punisher cast and crew react to cancellations

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 19, 2019

In the wake of the nail in the coffin cancellations of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, the stars and crew members of Marvel’s final two Netflix shows followed Punisher star Jon Bernthal’s example, posting their eulogies for their shows and their thanks to their fans.

After news broke that The Punisher would be ending after January’s second season and Jessica Jones’ upcoming third season would be its last, those from all corners of the shows’ productions came out to pay their respects. Sometimes it was a bloody Ben Barnes, sometimes it was Krysten Ritter at a table read, sometimes it was even from the show’s social media account itself — all mourned two of the streamer’s best superhero offerings.

Take a look:

While Barnes is “gutted” fans didn’t get to see a Punisher S3, Ritter is at least excited that her show gets to go out with a bit of planned closure. The shows’ many other cast and crew members had similar messages to convey:

And hey, we might even catch up with our old pal Kilgrave, according to Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg:

As far as the future goes for these stars and crew members, Hulu has noted its interest in these shows and Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb has been awfully coy — though with contracts still in effect and the competing streamer saddled with its own crop of Marvel properties coming in the following months, it could take a while until fans have a chance to see their old favorites again.

Jessica Jones’ third season is coming to Netflix later this year.

Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: the punisher
Tag: jessica jones
Tag: netflix
Tag: Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Marvel
Tag: Marvel Netflix
Daredevil-Season-3
The Marvel Netflix shows won't be able to continue elsewhere until 2020 at the earliest
Brian Silliman
Dec 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: netflix
Tag: Daredevil
DaredevilLukeCageIronFistJessicaJones1_2_0.jpg
Netflix confirms a new Marvel series every six months, plus a potential Punisher series
Nathalie Caron
Jul 28, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 14
Tag: The Punisher Season 2
Tag: the punisher
The Punisher Season 2 Netflix
Punisher Season 2 reviews praise well-executed action and a more nuanced Frank Castle
Josh Weiss
Jan 11, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: The Punisher Season 2
Tag: the punisher
Jon Bernthal Frank Castle The Punisher Season 2 Netflix
Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle returns in explosive first full trailer for The Punisher Season 2
Josh Weiss
Jan 10, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3