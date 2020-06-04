Latest Stories

Joel faces Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Jedi Temple Challenge host Ahmed Best announces premiere postponed one week

Matthew Jackson
Jun 4, 2020
This week was supposed to bring with it the debut of a new Star Wars-inspired game show for fans to enjoy at home, but due to the ongoing protests against police brutality around the country, the team behind the series has opted to wait a little while.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge was supposed to premiere Wednesday on the Star Wars Kids YouTube Challenge. Hosted by Ahmed Best (best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy), the series will feature teams of young Padawans competing for the right to enter the Jedi Temple through a combination of physical and mental challenges. Think Legends of the Hidden Temple, but with The Force. The series trailer arrived just last week, and fans were excited to see the show's debut, but in light of recent events, the show will not debut this week. Best, who is also a producer on the series, announced via an Instagram post Wednesday that the series premiere will be delayed one week, and will now arrive on June 10.

"I'm also a #producer of the show and that makes me doubly excited to bring this thing to you. But as a black man, a black father, a black producer and black artist I have to consider all that is happening in the world right now," Best wrote.

Best first announced his involvement with the series late last year, and earlier this spring teased it as a chance to bring back the universality of The Force through the young contestants participating.

"So with Jedi Temple Challenge, it brings back this idea that we all have levels of connection to the Force, and you can actually grow your connection to the Force and it can become stronger through these trials at this temple," he said back in April.

Best's announcement, accompanied by a #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, is the latest reaction from a growing number of entertainers to the protests, which have grown to encompass all 50 states and several countries around the world over the past several days. Just this week, numerous entertainment companies have offered statements of solidarity and pledges of donations, while stars have offered support from both at home and the front lines of the protests.

