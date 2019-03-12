Latest Stories

Aladdin Mena Massoud Naomi Scott Disney Guy Ritchie

Aladdin: first full trailer gives us even more Genie

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 12, 2019

The initial response to Disney's live-action Aladdin remake has been primarily dominated by fans roasting Will Smith's bluer-than-blue Genie, but that's not to say people aren't still excited by the prospect of director Guy Ritchie's take on the animated classic.

They saw a few epic locales and a take on the film's iconic score in the first preview, and now that the first full trailer has dropped off of Disney's magic carpet right into fans' laps, people can finally anticipate some specifics.

Take a look:

With Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott taking on the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively, and Marwan Kenzari providing an absolutely sinister Jafar, the Agrabah-set film will give the wish-and-warlock adventure plenty of new life.

Smith gets much more to do, actually landing many of his punchlines and showing off his magical abilities as Genie. He conjures a prince, raps, and poofs all over the place. Massoud runs through the plot — from the streets of Agrabah to the Cave of Wonders to the royal palace — while fans get a snippet of "A Whole New World" along with all the excess a live-action Disney film promises. What more could you want?

A new poster? Well, they have that too:

ALADDIN poster

Source: Disney

Aladdin makes its wish come true in theaters May 24.

