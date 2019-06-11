Latest Stories

Russian Doll
Contra Rogue Corps gameplay
South Pole-Aitken crater on the moon
HOHH_110_Unit_01516R (1)
Wonder Woman Hero
Credit: Alex Ross Art
Wonder Woman celebrates her island roots in epic Alex Ross lithograph for SDCC 2019

ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jun 11, 2019

DC Comics' noble Amazonian Princess, first introduced in 1941's All Star Comics #8, has remained a heroic staple of the publisher's vast roster of indelible characters through nearly eight decades of comics, radio, TV shows, and feature films. 

Emerging from the minds of psychologist William Moulton Marston and artist Harry G. Peter, Wonder Woman redefined the feminine archetype and forged a lifetime of positive influence for fans of all ages, races, and genders.

Wonder Woman

Credit: DC Comics

The incomparable illustrator Alex Ross has explored many of the iconic backstories of classic DC Comics characters such as Superman, Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman, and now behold the retold legend and lore of Wonder Woman in this SDCC 2019 exclusive fine-art lithograph, Origins: Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman Alex Ross

Credit: Alex Ross Art

Origins: Wonder Woman is a flashback illustration depicting the dramatic backstory of the revered Princess of Themyscira — from the precise moment she was formed out of earthly clay by her mother, Hippolyta, through her instructional childhood on Paradise Island, to her triumphant emergence as a ferocious and fearless warrior.

This piece originally appeared in the book JLA: Secret Origins, and now it will be available for the very first time as a deluxe lithograph print that will handsomely adorn your mortal walls. 

This compelling Wonder Woman artwork measures 14 1/2" x 15 1/2", and comes unsigned on fine art paper matted on premium foamcore. The edition size is limited to just 250 pieces and will be priced at $50 each.

Here's Alex Ross explaining his reasons for reverting back to the character's true roots:

"I retold the story exactly as it was first illustrated by the artist Harry (H.G.) Peter," Ross say in the clip. "I was very happy that I got this out there before they started to rewrite history. In the version everybody knows now, this is no longer what Wonder Woman's origin is. But it is what stood as her origin for most of her history — accounting for pretty close to 70 years of her existence."

Ross' absorbing Wonder Woman print detailing her original backstory is an SDCC 2019 exclusive and will be available at SDCC Booth #2415. An extremely limited quantity will be available online starting July 17 at 6 p.m. ET.  Fans and collectors interested in purchasing online are encouraged to join the waitlist here.

