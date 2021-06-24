AMC sinks its fangs into 'Interview With the Vampire' series based on Anne Rice novels

AMC is out for blood. Wait, that came out wrong. The network behind The Walking Dead wants to suck your blood. No, that's not right either. Let's try that again, shall we?

Variety confirms AMC has sunk its sharp fangs into a series order for a new show inspired by Interview With the Vampire — the first entry in Anne Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" novels.

Last May, the network acquired the screen rights to 18 Rice titles comprised of both "The Vampire Chronicles" series and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" series. The plan is for the Interview With the Vampire show to premiere next year, with Rolin Jones (co-creator of HBO's recent Perry Mason series) on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Rice, Mark Johnson, and Christopher Rice will executive produce as well.

"This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore," Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement to Variety.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” added Johnson. “Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

Interview with the Vampire (originally published in 1976) was previously brought to the big screen in 1994 by director Neil Jordan (Byzantium). Adapted by Rice herself, the film — which was a box office success — featured a dynamite cast consisting of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater, and Kirsten Dunst. The third book in the series, The Queen of the Damned (1988), became a movie in 2002 from director Michael Rymer.

“In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr. Stoker),” Jone said. "Nearly 50 years later we know what’s expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to re-unite them with you."