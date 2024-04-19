Let's look at where you can find the super talented cast members 10 years later.

Where the Cast of SYFY's Being Human Is Now?

A lucky 13 years ago, SYFY debuted its original supernatural series Being Human. To this day, its premise still sounds like the windup to a memorable joke — a vampire, a ghost and a werewolf sign a lease together — that turned out to be a really great series.

Loosely based on the BBC series of the same name, SYFY's version of Being Human was reimagined by genre showrunners Jeremy Carver and Anna Fricke to center on the lives of a fixed trio of reluctant supernatural characters: Aidan the vampire, Sally the ghost, and Josh the werewolf. Over the course of four seasons, the three friends grappled with disparate life and supernatural issues that stemmed from their specific afflictions. Yet through it all, they supported one another from their shared apartment in the city.

You can catch up on all four season of Being Human right now on Peacock! Aside from being just a fun watch, Being Human also features an impressive cast of character actors, who have all continued to work on some fantastic films and television series over the past decade. Let's take a look at what they've been working on ever since the series ended in 2014.

For More on SYFY Originals:

SYFY turns 30: Remembering 13 of the best SYFY series ever

Where To Stream Your Favorite SYFY Original Series, New and Old

SYFY turns 30: Remembering the first broadcast of the Sci-Fi Channel

Where are all the castmembers of SYFY's Being Human now?

Suren - Dichen Lachman

Dichen Lachman is Suren in Being Human; Dichen Lachman arrives at the "Foundation" Season 2 Global Premiere at Regent Street Cinema on June 29, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Philippe Bosse/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank; Karwai Tang/WireImage

In Season 2, genre favorite actress Dichen Lachman swept into the series to play Suren the vampire. She's sent by the uber powerful vampire "Mother" to take over Boston as the new vamp in charge. Turns out Suren has a long history with Aidan and they end up rekindling their passionate affair.

Prior to Being Human, Lachman was most known for roles in the series Dollhouse and Torchwood. Post Suren, Lachman was cast in a series of big genre roles including Jiaying in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Jesse in The Last Ship, and a small but pivotal role as Ms. Casey in Season 1 of Severance. On film, she had a huge role as the black market dinosaur dealer Soyona Santos in Jurassic World Dominion. And she's got an important role in this summer's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

James Bishop - Mark Pellegrino

Mark Pellegrino is Bishop in Being Human; Mark Pellegrino attends the world premiere of "Underdeveloped" at Lumiere Music Hall on September 05, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jan Thijs/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

As Aidan's sire, Bishop, actor Mark Pellegrino was a recurring character who showed up in some form in all four seasons of Being Human. His origin story in the series goes back to the 17th century when he was an Englishman turned into a vampire. He travels to the 13 colonies of America, meets Aidan, and then turns him into a vampire.

Already a well respected character actor in television and film prior to Being Human, in the genre space, he was best known for playing Lucifer in Supernatural, Jacob in Lost, and FBI Agent Johnson in Nic Cage's action classic, National Treasure. After Being Human, he appeared in the U.S. remake series of The Returned and Revolution.

Nora Sergeant - Kristen Hager

Kristen Hager is Nora in Being Human; Kristen Hager attends DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 at Atlantic Station on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Philippe Bosse/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Nurse Nora Sergeant works with Aidan and Josh at Suffolk County Hospital. Played by Kristen Hager, the actress got to move her character through a dramatic four season arc on the show. Nora starts out as the naive girlfriend of Josh and then becomes forever embroiled in the supernatural world when he accidentally turns her into a werewolf too. Together, they try to navigate their curse, and the unexpected twists that ensue.

Prior to the show, Hager's biggest film role was as Jesse in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem. After Being Human ended, she continued to play genre roles in the series The Expanse, Gotham, and most recently, the spy thriller, Condor.

Josh Levison - Sam Huntington

Sam Huntington is Josh Levison in Being Human; Sam Huntington attends the screening of "7 Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through The Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh" during the Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 20, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Riedel/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

As Josh, the sweet orderly who works at Suffolk County Hospital, actor Sam Huntington got to live out his werewolf dreams as the lycan with a heart of gold. He's entirely tortured by his menacing side that comes out with the full moon, and creates a lot of havoc in his relationship with Nora.

Huntington didn't do a lot of genre acting until 2006 when he was cast as iconic photographer Jimmy Olsen in Superman Returns (2006). He followed that up with cult favorites like Fanboys and Dylan Dog: Dead of Night. Post Being Human, he's gone genre light again with occasional one-shot appearances in shows like The Expanse and iZombie.

Sally Malik - Meaghan Rath

Meaghan Rath is Sally Malik in Being Human; Meaghan Rath attends the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards - Comedic & Dramatic Arts Awards held at Meridian Hall on April 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeff Riedel/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank; Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

As doomed ghost Sally, who is post life attached to the apartment that Josh and Aidan rent, actress Meaghan Rath got to play the homebody of the trio. She spends a lot of her four seasons getting messed with by other magical beings like witches and zombies. She eventually became Aidan's love interest in Season 4.

Primarily a television actress before Being Human, Rath stayed in small screen roles following the show's end. She was in the action series Banshee and played Brainiac 5 in The CW's Supergirl.

Aidan Waite - Sam Witwer

Sam Witwer is Aidan Waite in Being Human; Sam Witwer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Blackberry" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Riedel/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

As the ancient vampire whose undead life was riddled with guilt and grief, actor Sam Witwer turned Aidan into a tragic hero who was always in the middle of some supernatural shenanigans. Whether it was dealing with the problems Bishop brought to his existence, coping with the loss of love during his 260 years of being a vampire, or just learning to come to depend on his two roommates, Aidan was a character that suffered mightily for our entertainment.

Of anyone in the Being Human cast, Witwer was the biggest genre star of them all. Pre Aidan, he appeared in plenty of all-time genre classic series including Dark Angel, Angel, multiple Star Trek series, and played Crashdown in the seminal SYFY remake of Battlestar Galactica. During Being Human, he was also picked to voice Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It's a role the avowed Star Wars fan continues to voice to this day in various video game and animated projects. In live-action Star Wars, Witwer has played new characters in The Book of Boba Fett and Andor.

Watch all four seasons of SYFY's Being Human, the ultimate supernatural roomie series streaming now on Peacock.