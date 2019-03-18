Latest Stories

Star Trek Discovery Anson Mount
Tag: TV
Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn won't return for Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery
Arrow Roy Dinah
Tag: TV
The birth and life of Mia Smoak reveals a whole lot about the future in the latest Arrow
Rami Malek
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Rami Malek goes silent for podcast; Body at Brighton Rock gets trailer; more
Little Drummer Girl Florence Pugh
Tag: Movies
Florence Pugh recruited to play Black Widow's 'moral opposite' in solo film
Star Trek Discovery Anson Mount

Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn won't return for Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 18, 2019

The Star Trek universe may be expanding, but the cast of Star Trek: Discovery is going into Season 3 with two fewer cast members.

According to Deadline, both Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn won't be returning to the Trek prequel after the second season. Mount, who played Captain Christopher Pike, and Romijn, who played Number One, were brought into the Trek prequel specifically to help bring Discovery's storyline closer to the original series, and were only given one-season contracts.

Both characters appeared in Star Trek's earliest episodes, which are set roughly 10 years after the events in Discovery. Pike, of course, was captain of the USS Enterprise before William Shatner's James T. Kirk took over the chair.

Pike's tragic fate was addressed on the original Star Trek series. While no details have been revealed on how the two characters will exit Discovery, Mount himself told SYFY WIRE back in January that his storyline won't be ending in tragedy.

Deadline also notes that Mount and an unnamed Discovery director got into an altercation on set, as previously reported. That issue was resolved by CBS's HR department, and apparently didn't factor into this decision.

This isn't the only casting change that the show will be dealing with. Over the weekend at Emerald City Comic Con, Rainn Wilson also confirmed that Harry Mudd won't be returning for the show's current sophomore season, but could still potentially return for round three, which was just confirmed last month.

Star Trek: Discovery is nine episodes through Season 2 now, with five more to go. You can check out new episodes every Thursday via CBS All Access.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Tag: Anson Mount
Tag: Rebecca Romijn
Tag: CBS All Access
Tag: Christopher Pike

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Spock Zachary Quinto Star Trek: Into Darkness
Star Trek: Kurtzman explains how J.J. Abrams films emboldened him to add Pike and Spock in Season 2 of Discovery
Josh Weiss
Jan 11, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Tag: Star Trek
Star Trek Discovery red carpet getty
Star Trek: Discovery red carpet: Cast and crew talk Spock, Pike and S2 mysteries
Brian Silliman
Jan 18, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Anson Mount Christopher Pike Star Trek Discovery Season 2
New trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 teases more cinematic feel, USS Enterprise, and more
Josh Weiss
Dec 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Star Trek
Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Spock Ethan Peck
Spock speaks of doomsday in latest trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Josh Weiss
Dec 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4