Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off production, fresh off Loki opening the multiverse

The multiverse is now a thing that exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Loki — and production on a new big screen sequel expected to play all in that sandbox is officially underway.

Director Peyton Reed (Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp) tweeted a confirmation that shooting has kicked off on his third film in the franchise, Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania. The message was a simple one: “It begins. Day One - Principal Photography,” and included a photo of the insanely weird, terrifying stuffed bunny that Scott (Paul Rudd) gifted to his daughter in the previous films.

The upcoming sequel brings back OG stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/Wasp) in the title roles. The film is also expected to return Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne) — but the biggest casting coup is the formal introduction of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. He’s an actor fans of Loki on Disney+ should recognize, as that MCU series introduced a variant of Kang known as He Who Remains.

The next phase of the MCU is poised to explore the multiverse across multiple movies, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and of course Quantumania. With a second season of Loki already in the works, that reality-shaking chaos is expected to keep causing trouble for at least the next few years.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens Feb. 17, 2023.