Aquaman 2: Director James Wan shares DC's submerged sequel is in production and has a new, majestic title

The second Aquaman film is diving into production, and now has an official title to boot.

“The tide is rising,” Director James Wan posted on Instagram, along with a photo of his name next to a sign that said “Production Meeting” and boasted the title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind the DCEU film, also shared Wan’s post. A WB representative also confirmed the news to SYFY WIRE.

The upcoming sequel will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman (aka Arthur Curry), the Atlantean demi-god who eschews wearing a shirt. Aquaman’s ally, Mera (Amber Herd), and former rival King Orm (Patrick Wilson) are also expected to return in the sequel. Pilou Asbaek has also been confirmed to be part of the cast, though who the Game of Thrones star is playing is still unknown.

While the reveal of the title sheds some light on the project, there is still little known about the Aquaman sequel, other than the fact that it has some big fins to fill: the 2018 original took in over $1.1 Billion at the global box office. Momoa did share a few weeks ago, however, that he lovingly participated in the writing of the script, and Wan said during last year’s DC FanDome that sequel would be scarier and “a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today" than the original.

Other than those few tidbits, fans remain in the dark as to where Wan will take us. There’s a year-and-a-half until the movie premieres, however, so hopefully that tide will continue to rise and flood us with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom details.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes into theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.