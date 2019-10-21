WIRE Buzz: Arrow spinoff starts shooting; Rick and Morty S4 titles revealed; more

The backdoor pilot for The CW's Arrow spinoff centering on the Canaries has started shooting. Production was confirmed by star Katherine McNamara, who plays Mia Smoak, daughter of Oliver Queen, in the Arrowverse.

"It's really exciting. I don't know what's in store, but whatever it is, it's gonna be pretty badass," said McNamara in the video message to fans, below. "So, I cannot wait to share it with all of you and...here we go."

The new series co-stars Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance), and Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake), and there is speculation the show may be titled Green Arrow and the Canaries, at least according to ComingSoon.net. The pilot, which takes place in a future version of Star City, will make up an episode of Arrow's eighth and final season, which began airing last week.

To help ramp up even more excitement for Season 4 of Rick and Morty, Adult Swim dropped the titles for the first few episodes via a video that, in true Rick and Morty fashion, is as cheeky as it is catchy.

Parodying Stranger Things, the video promises a continuation of the tradition in which every episode name incorporates "Rick" or "Morty" into its wording. Similarly, each one is a jab at a famous film or TV show such as Law and Order or One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. As it stands, here are the titles of Season 4's first five episodes:

"Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat"

"The Old Man and the Seat"

"One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty"

"Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty"

"Rattlestar Ricklactica"

Fun wordplay aside, these allusions to sci-fi action-thrillers, psychological dramas, and police procedurals help give us an idea of what to expect from the new season. For example, we suspect that "Edge of Tomorty" has something to do with time repeating itself over and over again just like the Tom Cruise movie.

But you never really know with this show. What do you think the titles hint at for Season 4?

Season 4 of Rick and Morty takes a portal onto Adult Swim on Nov. 10 at 11:30 p.m.

Despite some middling reviews, HBO's Watchmen enjoyed a successful world premiere last night with 1.5 million viewers across the network's various platforms.

Based on a report by Variety, the pilot "marked the strongest debut performance for a series on its digital platforms since the series premiere of Westworld in 2016." 800,000 people alone tuned in for the live airing at 9 p.m. EST.

Video of Watchmen: In the Weeks Ahead | HBO

The superhero series brought in more audience members than both the season premiere and finale for Season 2 of Succession. However, it was still 30% shy of the season premiere of Westworld Season 2, which attracted a little over two million viewers last year.

Set in 2019, this version of Watchmen serves as a sequel to the graphic novel, which took place in the mid-1980s. Regina King leads an all-star cast that includes Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Frances Fisher.