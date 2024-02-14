Arrow's Stephen Amell Suiting Up Again .... as Star of New Series Suits: L.A.

Stephen Amell will be back in a suit. Just, probably a different kind of suit than his Arrowverse days.

The Suits spinoff set in Los Angeles has tapped some serious star power to lead a new era for the popular drama. Former Arrow star Stephen Amell has been cast in the lead role of Suits: L.A. He's already familiar with the multiverse, so taking on a spinoff in the Suits universe shouldn't be too hard for him.

The pilot, which was recently announced by NBC, will follow Amell’s character, Ted Black. In addition to news of his casting, eager fans got a small taste of what to expect from both his character and the spinoff as a whole.

Who will Stephen Amell play in Suits: L.A.?

Stephen Amell attends the STARZ premiere of new series "Heels" on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Ted Black is described as, “a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others. Ted is a former New York prosecutor who joined forces 15 years ago with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.”

RELATED: Suits Stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams Reunite to Talk About L.A. Spinoff

These details come in addition to a brief plot synopsis of the show that came with its initial announcement. Like the cast of the original USA Network series, Ted’s personal and professional lives will cross in unexpected and worrying ways.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” a press release for the show previously stated. “All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Who is Stephen Amell?

Stephen Amell attends FilmRise's "MVP" Red Carpet Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on September 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for FilmRise

Stephen Amell most recently starred in the Starz critically acclaimed series Heels about the world of professional wrestling. However, he is perhaps best known for his role as Oliver Queen in the CW series Arrow, which ran for eight seasons and spawned numerous spinoffs such as The Flash, Supergirl, Superman & Lois and more. It seems the man certainly knows his way around making high-quality spinoffs.

Amell will join original series creator Aaron Korsh, who will work as a writer and executive producer on Suits: L.A. Sadly, there’s no word yet on whether past actors and characters from the original USA Network series, which ran from 2011-2019, will make their way to the spinoff in any way. However, several have said they’d be happy to answer if Korsh calls on them to do so. Until then, fans of Suits will just have to wait and see who Amell will be allied with, or even against, when Suits: L.A. finally hits their screens. For now, the pilot is expected to begin production in March of 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

That leaves plenty of time to catch up on every episode of Suits streaming exclusively on Peacock.