Arrow’s future-set ‘Green Arrow & the Canaries’ spinoff officially axed at The CW

It had been a long time since fans heard anything about the proposed, future-set Arrow spinoff series Green Arrow & the Canaries — and now we know why. The network has decided not to move forward with the series, which would’ve followed Oliver and Felicity’s daughter Mia in a future version of Star City, joined by a few other heroes from the present day.

The report comes via TV Line, which notes the spinoff is no longer in contention to be picked up to series. The show would’ve starred Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, reprising their Arrow roles a few decades ahead of the rest of the Arrowverse in 2040. No explanation was given for why the project was axed, though the network admittedly doesn’t have plenty of super-shows already in the works.

A backdoor pilot for the proposed spinoff aired a year ago, marking a season high in the ratings for Arrow’s final season (not including the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, of course). But that was apparently not enough to entice the network to keep the far-flung corner of the Arrowverse around any longer. But there is a bit of a silver lining for fans wondering how the backdoor pilot’s cliffhangers might’ve played out. Producer Marc Guggenheim had previously said he’d work to answer those dangling questions in other ways (i.e. via the time-traveling of Legends of Tomorrow, or even a tie-in comic book wrapping up the story).

In case you’re a bit rusty (it has been a year since the episode aired), the backdoor pilot ended with Mia’s brother William being abducted by a shadowy figure — and after adult William played a key role in Arrow’s final season — fans are certainly still curious about his fate back in the future.

Though fans will certainly be bummed that Green Arrow & the Canaries isn’t moving forward, there’s still plenty of Arrowverse content on the way. The Flash returns, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois and Legends of Tomorrow will all be back in the coming months.