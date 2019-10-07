Latest Stories

Ewoks Wicket and Teek
Tag: Movies
10 fun things from the Ewok movies that should be Star Wars canon again
Zombieland2Group
Tag: Movies
Inside the Zombieland: Double Tap edit room, sequel secrets (and guts) get spilled
Daimon Hellstrom
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Marvel's Helstrom series fires up cast; Green Eggs and Ham fries up featurette; more
Black Christmas teaser poster
Tag: Fangrrls
The one from Fantastic Fest [Strong Female Characters #60]

Bill Sienkiewicz Brings Artist's Alley With Him | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Artists Alley: Bill Sienkiewicz at NYCC 2019

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 7, 2019

One of the supreme talents in the comics industry is Eisner Award-winning and Emmy-nominated illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz, whose electrifying experimental style and willingness to push his artistry beyond expectations have elevated his name to the royal roster of acclaimed American artists.

Starting back in the '80s and continuing with his recent gig with Chris Claremont on Marvel's New Mutants: War Children, Sienkiewicz's signature impressionistic works have been absorbed into iconic runs on titles like DC's The Sandman: Endless Nights, Marvel's The New Mutants and Frank Miller's Daredevil: Assassin using a variety of mediums from water colors and oils to pen-and-ink.

Bill S. Elektra

Credit: Bill Sienkiewicz/Marvel Comics

Sienkiewicz was on hand at New York Comic Con 2019 where SYFY WIRE caught up with the master for a stimulating session of Artists Alley, where he performs an entertaining live abstract sketch using willing host Marc Bernardin.

Listen in as we learn about his early inspirations, love for the medium, and the path of his storied career from New Jersey, to DC Comics, to Neal Adams' Continuity Studios, and finally to Marvel Comics.

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: artists alley
Tag: Bill Sienkiewicz
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: