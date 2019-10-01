Bill Sienkiewicz brings his artistry to NYCC with rare New Mutants: War Children originals

New York Comic Con is chugging down the rails as it pulls into Javits Center station in NYC starting Thursday, Oct. 3. and SYFY WIRE will be with you every step of the way with exclusive interviews, panel discussion recaps, and breaking news from the furthest corners of our geek galaxy.

One of the foremost celebrities who will be in attendance is Eisner Award-winning artist Bill Sienkiewicz, a dynamic visionary of the comics industry with an astounding aptitude for delivering alarming, impressionistic images yanked directly from our collective tapestry of nightmares and dreams.

This remarkable illustrator has rendered superheroes and villains in his signature style in iconic books like DC's The Sandman: Endless Nights, Marvel's The New Mutants, Moon Knight, and Frank Miller's Daredevil: Assassin.

Credit: Marvel Comics

On Sept. 25 Marvel Comics released New Mutants: War Children, a 32-page one-shot that revisits a chapter from the extrahuman team’s past that's centered around the character of Warlock, and reteamed two legends of the business, Chris Claremont and Sienkiewicz. Marvel's plan was to reunite Claremont and Sienkiewicz as part of the publisher's 80th anniversary celebration and bring back the acclaimed creative partnership that conjured up a memorable run of early X-Men tales in the '80s.

Credit: Bill Sienkiewicz Art

Now, Sienkiewicz will be bringing a special collection of this rare, never-seen original art from New Mutants: War Children to the fan-flooded floors of New York Comic Con, which can be purchased at his encampment at Booth #2036 when the doors open on Thursday. This extraordinary assortment of over 30 pen and ink originals used in the book will be available for sale exclusively at the annual pop culture extravaganza.

Credit: Bill Sienkiewicz Art

"Revisiting the New Mutants was like riding a mutant bike: everything’s familiar; the balancing, the pedaling, the racing forward with a big smile on your face," Sienkiewicz tells SYFY WIRE. "Then there’s that realization that I’ve forgotten how to steer and how to stop. Of course, I’m actually describing a regular bicycle; what makes this a MUTANT bicycle is that, in reality, I’m sitting in a chair at my drawing board wearing a bike helmet drinking coffee and yet somehow still managing to crash into walls ... with a big smile on my face."

To meet the master up close and personal, Sienkiewicz will be on-site at NYCC 2019 with daily signings at Booth #2036. For his updated daily signing schedule, follow @BillSienkiewiczArt on social media.

Credit: Bill Sienkiewicz Art

In addition to the brilliant array of original illustrations, BIll Sienkiewicz Art will also offer signed copies of New Mutants: War Children available at the booth and online. Online quantities are extremely limited so join the wait list at his official site HERE.

Check out the unique artistry of Sienkiewicz in these 24 War Children artworks in our exclusive preview below, then tell us if you might have room in your collection!