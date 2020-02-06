Latest Stories

Barry Keoghan
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Y: The Last Man loses its man; Utopia Falls drops first trailer; more
galantis charli xcx born to play
Tag: Fangrrls
Every Mario reference in Galantis feat. Charli XCX's 'Born to Play'
Birds of Prey
Tag: Fangrrls
Birds of Prey: Apparently Margot Robbie can’t stop using her Harley Quinn voice
The-Witcher-Netflix-Episode-7
Tag: TV
Need to put The Witcher on pause? Users rejoice as Netflix disables autoplay
Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian
More info i
Credit: Disney+
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Baby Yoda is the highest-selling Funko Pop ever - and it's not even out yet

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 6, 2020
lookingforleia_promo
lookingforleia_promo_wide
Watch here

The Child, or, by the name that the world knows him, Baby Yoda, has taken over pop culture since the alien's debut in the live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Whether it was a life-sized Baby Yoda toy, one of his soup-sipping memes, or the promise of more Force-wielding merch coming down the pike, fans were smitten with the little green guy. Now, however, the galaxy's cutest bundle of wrinkles is breaking records rather than the internet: Baby Yoda's Funko Pop is the best-selling figure the company's ever had...and it's not even out yet.

This comes directly from Funko, which released a video featuring toy designer Reis O’Brien talking about the sheer volume that Baby Yoda has demanded of the figurine company. Maybe even enough for a spin-off, huh Bob Iger?

More Baby Yoda

Everybody's Freaking Out About 1/24
Everybody's Freaking Out About: Baby Jabba, a Hunger Games baddie, and Ahsoka!
Important Toy News 1/30/20
Important Toy News: Finally, a life-size Baby Yoda toy can be yours to cherish and protect

Take a look:

"Number one selling figure of all time right now," O’Brien said. "It's bananas." While they were given character specs on a need-to-know basis in order to create the design, the relationship between Star Wars and the toy company is still locked-down. "They've got to guard spoilers. They've got to keep secrets," O'Brien said. "As far as story points go, we get nothing." But he teased that sometimes they return to the company with requests for insight — like what kind of personality they might have. Whether or not this influenced Baby Yoda's final design, it's already selling like gangbusters.

It was revealed and became available for pre-order in December, giving it only a few months to become the company's top seller — and it doesn't even get released until May. That means the gap will only increase as the toy continues taking the world by storm. Do you have any idea what character could possibly surpass Baby Yoda's cuteness?

The Mandalorian returns with more Baby Yoda action this October.

lookingforleia_promo
lookingforleia_promo_wide
Watch here
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Baby Yoda
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Funko Pop!
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Funko

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker