Four creatures are depicted in light
Credit:  Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Bat finds Cat: Zoe Kravitz joins The Batman as Catwoman

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Oct 14, 2019

The Bat has found its Cat! The role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, has been cast for director Matt Reeves' The Batman

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe Kravitz will take on the role, and is set to appear opposite Robert Pattinson. THR also reports that this comes after "a rigorous testing process" that included Kravitz, Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska, and Eiza Gonzalez, all testing with Pattinson. 

Aside from Pattinson, Kravitz joins Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and supposedly Jonah Hill in a still-undisclosed role.

Kravitz is no stranger to genre work, as she appeared in X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. She recently appeared in the second season of Big Little Lies on HBO. 

Catwoman has always been a mainstay in Bat-lore, though she switches between being an antagonist, a friend, and a love interest. The current comic run from DC, for example, has the Cat and the Bat very involved with each other. Previous film versions (Batman Returns, The Dark Knight Rises) have also leaned on the romantic side of their relationship

We'll know more about what this round of Bat/Cat drama will include when The Batman hits its expected released date on June 25, 2021. 

