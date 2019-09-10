First trailer for Jason Momoa's 'See' on Apple TV+ imagines brutal future without eyesight

Apple is fast making the case for its upcoming streaming service with the first trailer for See, a grounded science fiction series that takes place in a far-flung future where humanity has lost the ability to use its world-viewing peepers after a terrible virus wiped out most of the population. With eyesight no longer prevalent on the planet, the remaining humans have formed primitive tribes in the woods, relying on touch (and their other heightened senses) to live off the land. This reality, in which the ability of sight is a myth whispered down through the generations, is thrown into utter chaos when children with functioning eyeballs start to arrive into the world from blind parents.

Jason Momoa (Aquaman) leads See as Baba Voss, a strong tribal leader who believes that it is his duty to protect those born with sight. Why would he need to protect them? Well, there's this crazy queen, Kane (Sylvia Hoeks), who sees such a "power" as witchcraft and wants all non-blind people killed. Alfre Woodard (Marvel's Luke Cage) portrays Paris, Baba's most trusted spiritual advisor.

With all that exposition out of the way, you can now watch the first trailer:

Video of SEE – Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Written by Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight, the show was directed by Francis Lawrence (Catching Fire, Mockingjay, Red Sparrow). Lawrence, who's also an executive producer, proved he could effectively portray a post-apocalypse with his 2007 film adaptation of I Am Legend. Jenno Topping and Peter Chernin — producers of Red Sparrow, Tolkien, and Underwater — are also executive producing.

Yadira Guevara-Prip, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, and Hera Hilmar co-star.

See premieres Friday, Nov. 1, the same day that Apple TV+ launches worldwide in 100 countries. It was also announced (via Variety) that the subscription streaming service (which arrives 11 days before Disney+) will cost $4.99 a month.