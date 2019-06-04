Batman races the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in crossover clip

As far as superhero crossovers go, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the tonal opposite of any lingering Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice doubt. Superhero crossovers rule and they rule doubly so when they’re as off-the-wall as this one. The film, based on the very real comic miniseries by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II, puts Shredder and Bane into the same world — meaning that the Heroes in a Half Shell will need to have Bruce Wayne on their side if they hope to stop the ever-increasing amount of supervillains.

Starring such familiar voices as Troy Baker (playing both Batman and The Joker), John DiMaggio, Darren Criss, and Rachel Bloom, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles introduces Batgirl, Robin, and all of Arkham Asylum to the Foot Clan and audiences to pure, absurd joy at seeing two iconic franchises finally link up. Laboratories all over Gotham are being robbed, meaning that the geekiest members of these superhero universes need to team up to bring the baddies to justice. But first, why not a race?

They wouldn't be the TMNT without a little teenage energy, which means some rooftop skateboarding is definitely in order ... and SYFY WIRE has the exclusive clip. Check it out:

Video of Batman VS TMNT - Exclusive Clip “Rooftop Race” | SYFY WIRE

Robin can complain all he wants, but at least Batgirl understands that competition is a good idea — especially if you've got a grappling hook on your side. Looks like the turtles might be on the hook for buying pizza later. What superhero franchises would you want to see team up next?

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is available on digital and Blu-Ray now.