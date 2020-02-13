Billie Eilish kills the new James Bond theme 'No Time to Die'

Are you ready to be slayed in the best possible way? Well the theme song to the upcoming James Bond film, performed by Billie Eilish, is finally here!

Entitled "No Time to Die" — like the film — the song begins with a soft piano and Eilish's unique and unmatched vocal styling, the likes of which just won her a momentous six Grammys. The song is sure to have something for Bond and Eilish fans, including soft, eerie vocals, tension-building strings, and a plinky-piano introduction.

Take a listen:

Video of Billie Eilish - No Time To Die (Audio)

The theme song comes before No Time to Die's theatrical release this April. Eilish collaborated on the song with her brother FINNEAS, as she did on her hit album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Johnny Marr and Hans Zimmer worked on the film score, and you can see them both as special guests when Eilish performs the new song at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 18, accompanied by FINNEAS.

No Time to Die (the movie, not the song) sees the return of actor Daniel Craig as the iconic Mr. Bond in the 25th 007 film. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the new Bond film comes complete with secrets, villains, and more gadgets than you can shake a martini at. It wouldn't be a 007 movie without the added bonus of scintillating scenery and some legendary sports cars.

Here's a look at the latest trailer, released during the 2020 Super Bowl:

Joining Craig are cast members Rami Malek (Safin), Lashana Lynch (Nomi), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Christoph Waltz (Ernst Stavro Blofeld), and the return of Ben Whishaw as Q. Léa Seydoux also returns as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Bond's love interest from Spectre.

Malek plays the mysterious scarred villain named Safin. There's been ample speculation as to who Safin really is, though. In a recent interview in Esquire, Malek was pretty hush-hush about the character, but did say he's not who he seems. Villains, they never are! Thankfully Bond isn't alone. Helping him against a merry band of bad guys is Nomi, another 00 agent played by Lynch.

Written by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die opens wide Apr. 10, 2020.