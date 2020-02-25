Hasbro's Black Widow toy line spins a deadly web of new characters and costumes

Natasha Romanoff's solo adventure in Black Widow is still a few months away from hitting the big screen, but Hasbro gave us a sneak peek of the movie's characters and costumes at the New York Toy Fair this week.

This new line showcases the screen-inspired looks for Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), and the film's big bad, Taskmaster (who's playing him is still a mystery). Curiously missing from the bunch is Melina Vostokoff (played in live-action by Rachel Weisz), Romanoff and Belova's fellow Black Widow.

Take a look below:

Credit: Hasbro

Who's the big guy at the bottom? Why, that's the Crimson Dynamo, of course! Just as Red Guardian is the USSR's answer to Captain America, the Crimson Dynamo is basically the Soviet equivalent of Iron Man. Anton Vanko was the original "CD" in the comics, but the only Anton Vanko we know in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Iron Man 2's Whiplash (played by Mickey Rourke). Despite having the same name, Whiplash is not the same character.

Does this mean Crimson Dynamo will be making his MCU debut in Black Widow? It would be the perfect place for it. Sadly, we have no definite answers on that front at the moment. All we know for sure is that you can build the Crimson Dynamo piece-by-piece as you collect a number of Marvel Legends toy packs that contain pieces of his figure.

All of Hasbro's Black Widow products go on sale this spring.

Black Widow climbs up the water spout and into theaters everywhere Friday, May 1. Written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok), the movie is the second female-led project at Marvel Studios after 2019's Captain Marvel. Helmed by director Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome), it takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, but before the onset of Avengers: Infinity War.

Quench your excitement with all of the Toy Fair photos we took of the new line in media gallery below...