Black Widow: Natasha fights to free the Red Room from Taskmaster in final trailer

The final trailer for Cate Shortland's Black Widow spinoff film finally pulls back some of the curtain on the plot and the role Taskmaster is playing in it. According to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Natasha's fellow Black Widow, the Red Room (the clandestine Soviet program that turns young girls into deadly killers) has been taken over by Taskmaster (it's still a mystery of who is playing the classic villain), who is creating an army of mindless, yet fully conscious, assassins.

With some much-needed help from her original family — Yelena, Melina Vostokoff/another Black Widow agent (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) — Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) will confront her dark past and put a stop to the dastardly conspiracy. To make things a bit trickier, she's also on the run from Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) since this film takes place directly after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Watch the final trailer below:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Black Widow | Final Trailer

Even with all the action we've come to expect from the MCU, it's nice to see the trailer tease out the quieter, more personal moments with Natasha and her Russian kin. Seeing Melina reprimand Romanoff for slouching at the table while the latter is trying to lay out a serious plan, is the perfect way to offset the film's grandiose story and set pieces.

"She’s got so many secrets, she’s got so much vulnerability and I think that’s what makes her such a great heroine. In this film we get to understand her past and put the pieces of herself together and come out a whole person," Johansson told Collider last summer.

Black Widow also stars Ray Winstone (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale). Winstone's role is still shrouded in mystery, but Fagbenle is said to be playing Rick Mason, one of Natasha's former S.H.I.E.L.D. contacts.

Check out a new poster as well:

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

The project was written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok), who worked off of a story by Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby).

Despite coronavirus concerns, Black Widow will still hit theaters everywhere on Friday, May 1.