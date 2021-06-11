Black Widow celebrates start of ticket sales ahead of July debut with action-packed new clip

The original "final trailer" for Marvel Studios' Black Widow was released on March 9 of last year, just days before much of the United States entered some version of a lockdown and it became very clear that crowded movie theaters would, for a while at least, not be a thing we were doing. Back then, the film's release date was May 1, but as theatrical windows quickly shifted, Black Widow was pushed to November, then to May of this year, and finally to its current release date of July 9. Throw in the years fans waited for Natasha Romanoff to get a cinematic adventure of her very own, and we've been waiting a very, very long time for this.

The good news, though, is that the wait really is finally almost over. Black Widow will be in theaters next month, and to prove it today advance ticket sales for the superspy adventure launched, giving fans the chance to book their opening seats for the first Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure in theaters since Spider-Man: Far From Home two years ago. And to celebrate, Marvel dropped an action-packed new clip through Fandango today, featuring Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and her Red Room sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) on the room from some fellow dangerous women.

Check it out:

Video of Black Widow Exclusive Movie Clip - In Pursuit (2021) | Movieclips Coming Soon

Interestingly, this clip seems to connect more-or-less directly with another clip Marvel released via its own YouTube channel last month, which featured Natasha and Yelena running from the same women in a car rather than on foot. We're clearly in for an extended action sequence featuring these women, who might be Red Room trainees themselves or might just be expert fighters who like wearing all-black while they fight. However the story fits them in, watching Natasha run from women who dress and fight like her while trying to protect her "sister" creates a very intriguing visual dynamic to go along with the story of Black Widow confronting her own past.

Directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson, Black Widow takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and follows the title character as she both revisits her past through characters like Yelena and Red Guardian (David Harbour) and faces new threats like the expert fighter Taskmaster. It's been a long time coming, but at last the premiere of Black Widow is in our sights.

Black Widow premieres July 9 in theaters and on Disney+.