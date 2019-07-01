Classic 007! Daniel Craig is back in official Bond 25 photo

James Bond has a great agency behind him, including the PR department. After releasing a behind-the-scenes featurette last week documenting the tropical vibes of Daniel Craig’s secret-agent swan song, a new photo and video showed off 007 in all his classic glory.

Craig was sidelined from Bond 25's production momentarily after an on-set ankle injury, but the new looks at Bond seem to show the actor back in top form — and with all the accoutrements associated with the dapper field agent. Car, suit: Bond’s back, baby.

Take a look:

Nothing like parking an Aston Martin V8 in London to make things feel right at home for the secret agent. A slick suit, a limpless walk, and a classic pair of shades complete the message for fans: Bond 25 is going to be a classic story.

And that’s not just because the plot and setting of director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film echo some of the elements in Dr. No, Live and Let Die, and Thunderball. Oh, and of course, the film mentioned in the tweet, The Living Daylights. Bond’s Caribbean retirement doesn’t exactly go as planned as he’s sucked back into the world of espionage, high-tech villains, and kidnapping.

Plus, facing off against Rami Malek can only be a good thing. As much novelty that the film has shown off so far, it’s comforting for longtime Bond fans to see that Craig’s final outing as the legendary spy will still return to its aesthetic roots of luxury.

Bond 25 is set to debut in April 2020.