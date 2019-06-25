Bond 25 behind the scenes first look flaunts Jamaican sets, 007 vibe

The 25th James Bond movie has been mired in troubling headlines ever since Danny Boyle left the project last summer, but a new behind-the-scenes teaser is here to assure fans all is well with what is most likely Daniel Craig's final big screen outing as 007.

Titled "On set with Bond 25: Jamaica," the video shows off some of the film's tropical and neon-soaked Carribean sets, where the story picks up with Bond enjoying a much-deserved (and well-needed) vacation.

In addition, we get glimpses of Jeffrey Wright's CIA agent Felix Leiter, who ends James' relaxation by asking for his help in tracking down a missing scientist; and Lashana Lynch's character, who we now know is named "Nomi."

Lynch entered the blockbuster space back in March with her performance as Maria Rambeau, an ace fighter pilot and best friend to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel.

Check it out below:

Video of On set with Bond 25: Jamaica

As we've noted in the past, Jamaica is a country closely tied to the James Bond franchise, having been featured prominently in the spy-fi series debuts of both Sean Connery (1962's Dr. No) and Roger Moore (1973's Live and Let Die).

When it comes to production troubles, Bond 25 has had a wealth of setbacks of accidents from the release date being moved, to Craig sustaining an ankle injury, to an explosion on a soundstage at Pinewood that sent a crew member to the hospital.

Since James captured Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) at the end of Spectre, he needs a brand-new foe to face off against in this one. Enter Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), who is joining the franchise for the first time as the film's main antagonist.

Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), David Dencik (McMafia), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), and Dali Benssalah (A Faithful Man) are, like Malek, wide-eyed freshmen in the iconic Bond universe.

The more seasoned members of the cast are: Ralph Fiennes (M), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), and Ben Whishaw (Q).

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Bond 25 hits theaters everywhere in the U.S. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. As you've probably notice, the feature is still without a title.