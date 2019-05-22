Daniel Craig undergoing minor ankle surgery after Bond 25 injury

It seems those reports of Daniel Craig being injured on the Jamaican set of the 25th James Bond film were, indeed, correct. Today, the official 007 Twitter account revealed that the lead actor would be undergoing "minor ankle surgery" as a result of the accident, but that, ultimately, the movie's schedule would not be affected.

"Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020," reads the posted tweet.

This is just the latest setback for the project, which has been dogged by problems since Danny Boyle (Sunshine) parted ways with it last August. Once he left, the script he had been planning to shoot — the one he'd written with John Hodge — was scrapped, prompting not only a fresh story, but a fresh release date as well.

Craig's injury is reminiscent of the one Tom Cruise sustained on the set of last summer's Mission: Impossible - Fallout. While shooting a scene where Ethan Hunt is jumping between rooftops, Cruise fell short and broke his ankle, prompting production to shut down while he sought medical attention and recovered.

Helmed by Cary Fukunaga (Maniac), the latest installment in the long-running spy-fi franchise will open in Jamaica with James enjoying a well-deserved rest away from MI6. He's brought back into the thick of things, however, when his old buddy from the CIA, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), asks for help in tracking down a kidnapped scientist.

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), fresh off his recent Oscar victory for Best Actor, will be stepping into the role of the film's main antagonist. It is unclear at this time if Malek's villain will be connected to Christoph Waltz's Ernst Stavro Blofeld (a classic '60s-era Bond baddie in his own right), who returned to the franchise in 2016's Spectre.

Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), David Dencik (McMafia), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), and Dali Benssalah (A Faithful Man) are also joining the series for the first time. Ralph Fiennes (M), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), and Ben Whishaw (Q) are all returning from previous movies.

Bond 25 will open in theaters on April 8 of next year.