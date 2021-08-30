The Book of Boba Fett: Robert Rodriguez teases 'The Mandalorian' spinoff will ‘blow your mind’

It feels like a slow trip across the galaxy since The Book of Boba Fett got an epic reveal at the end of The Mandalorian’s surprise-filled second season, but now we’re racing toward the finish line: It’s only a short three-month wait until the bounty-hunting spinoff from the core creative team behind The Mandalorian makes its Disney+ debut.

Though we know the basic premise (and we’ve rewatched that epic reveal sequence dozens of times), The Book of Boba Fett remains tightly closed, at least so far, to any clues about its story. But whatever bounty-hunting exploits Boba (Temuera Morrison) and The Mandalorian’s Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) get up to when the series premieres later this year, it sounds like fans are in for an unexpected treat.

Even though the hype for a new live-action Star Wars spinoff at Disney+ hardly needs any additional warp-driven boost, executive producer Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel) is going all in on teasing a bounty of buzz, saying fans will be blown away by a series that “over-delivers” on what they’re probably expecting.

“[I] can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December,” Rodriguez told Collider when asked for plot details. But, he added, “Wait until you see what’s coming. It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it.”

In other words, perhaps, you can’t judge this book by its cover just yet… even if that cover already does look pretty sweet. The original teaser struck a decisively dramatic tone by putting Boba Fett right back at the top of his headhunting game, where he quickly sets up shop (with Fennec Shand close beside) after doing a blaster-assisted clean sweep of Jabba the Hutt’s old palatial stomping grounds on Tatooine.

Any fan of The Mandalorian’s sweeping cinematic vibe and episodic, space-western storylines will have a lot to like when The Book of Boba Fett arrives this winter: It’s coming straight from the creative team of The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni alongside Lucasfilm’s Katheleen Kennedy, with Rodriguez — already a directing veteran of The Mandalorian — also executive producing (and reportedly directing several episodes, as Wen confided to Rotten Tomatoes earlier this summer).

While we’re still reeling from separation anxiety over Baby Yoda finally parting ways with Mando (Pedro Pascal), at least things are looking up on the Star Wars small screen. The Book of Boba Fett premieres at Disney+ this December, even as Favreau and crew get back to work on the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian.