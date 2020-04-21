Latest Stories

Credit: Disney
This is the way! The Mandalorian Season 3 already in the works

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Apr 21, 2020

This is the way. While fans of The Mandalorian patiently await the hit show's second season debut on Disney+ this fall, they can rest assured that it won’t be the last time we follow the further adventures of the eponymous bounty hunter and his charge.

That’s right, the team behind Baby Yoda & Co. has apparently started working on the third season of The Mandalorian. Citing sources close to the production, Variety is reporting that series creator Jon Favreau has been “writing season 3 for a while,” the art department has been creating S3 concepts “for the past few weeks,” and the production design department began working on the third season on April 20.

“The gears have started grinding really early on,” one source told the media outlet. 

Considering it’s the flagship series of Disney’s nascent streaming platform — and the primary reason why many people are subscribing — it makes sense that The Mouse wants to keep that golden goose well fed.

Production on Season 2 of The Mandalorian wrapped in early March, just before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. In addition to Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, and Bill Burr returning to reprise their roles from Season 1, Season 2 will also feature newcomers Rosario Dawson and Michael Biehn. (Newcomers to the show, that is; not…newcomers to acting. They’ve got some pretty impressive resumes.) 

The second season of The Mandalorian is set to air in October. In the meantime, we've got Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Also, this.

