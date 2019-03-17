Box office: Captain Marvel wins her second weekend, surpasses $200M domestically

Carol Danvers continues to ride higher, further, faster in her second weekend in theaters, with Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel having surpassed $200 million at the domestic box office.

After taking in an added $69 million from 4,310 sites, the Brie Larson-led superhero flick's North American tally now stands at an estimated $266 million. The foreign numbers total $120 million, bringing the international haul to $760 million. As experts pointed out last weekend, the feature is all but guaranteed a total haul of $1 billion+ by the time its theatrical run is over.

Marvel thanked fans on Twitter for making Captain Marvel the top film in the world for the second week in a row. They also pointed out that the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, which features Danvers for the first time, was watched 268 million times in its first 24 hours online. This is just about 20 million views shy of breaking the all-time viewing record, which is held by the first Endgame trailer released back in December.

Wonder Park, the latest animated offering from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, is on course to nab the second spot at this weekend's box office with $16 million from 3,838 North American theaters. That's still above early expectations, which ranged between $8 million - $12 million.

Curiously without a directorial credit, the movie centers on a girl who discovers that the magical amusement park she imagined as a child has somehow come to life. Teaming up with the talking animals that live there, she must protect the place from an invasion of Chimpanzombies.

Jennifer Garner, John Oliver, Matthew Broderick, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, and Ken Jeong are all a part of the ensemble voice cast.

The final genre player this week is another newcomer, Rupert Wyatt's Captive State, which should abduct a meager $3.1 million from 2,548 domestic sites—a huge disappointment for Participant Media and Amblin.

Also co-written by Wyatt, the sci-fi feature takes place in a world occupied by a superior alien force. After so many years under their control, however, humanity has begun to resist their new leaders. Starring John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Machine Gun Kelly, and Vera Farmiga, the movie currently holds a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I think there's obviously a great deal of value to be able to explore the notion of the whys and wherefores of another species, an extraterrestrial species, coming to this planet," Wyatt told SYFY WIRE in a recent interview. W"hat are they here for? What do they want? How do they treat us? What are their vulnerabilities? All of those classic prototype questions that are asked."

(via The Hollywood Reporter)