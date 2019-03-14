Captain Marvel finally arrives in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer

Captain Marvel just burst into theaters, soaring to a killer box office debut and reviews worthy of her power. Now, only a few days after she stunned the world, she's here to save the Avengers. Avengers: Infinity War teased that Carol Danvers would be the one who, after being paged by Nick Fury, would come to fix what Thanos had done.

Thanks to a new trailer from Marvel, fans can now see how the MCU's greatest tragedy will be addressed by its most powerful hero. But first, Tony Stark needs to do a bit of introspection and Hawkeye needs to train his daughter - all in black and white. Epic.

Check it out:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers: Endgame - Official Trailer

The surviving Avengers strutting in new spacesuits is a great look. Almost as good as the one Captain Marvel gives Thor as he summons his axe. "I like this one," he says. And so do fans.

Let's see if she can help turn the tide when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.