Latest Stories

Mark Ruffalo Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show March 2019
Tag: Movies
Watch Mark Ruffalo take an Avengers: Endgame lie detector test on The Tonight Show
Bloodshot 1 Page 5 BW
Tag: Movies
Valiant announces new Bloodshot ongoing comic series ahead of film
Artwork depicting NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) in flight. But do we really need this rocket? Credit: NASA
Tag: Science
Remind me again: Why exactly do we need the SLS?
endgame hero
Tag: Movies
Captain Marvel finally arrives in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer
endgame hero

Captain Marvel finally arrives in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 14, 2019

Captain Marvel just burst into theaters, soaring to a killer box office debut and reviews worthy of her power. Now, only a few days after she stunned the world, she's here to save the Avengers. Avengers: Infinity War teased that Carol Danvers would be the one who, after being paged by Nick Fury, would come to fix what Thanos had done.

Thanks to a new trailer from Marvel, fans can now see how the MCU's greatest tragedy will be addressed by its most powerful hero. But first, Tony Stark needs to do a bit of introspection and Hawkeye needs to train his daughter - all in black and white. Epic.

Check it out:

The surviving Avengers strutting in new spacesuits is a great look. Almost as good as the one Captain Marvel gives Thor as he summons his axe. "I like this one," he says. And so do fans.

Let's see if she can help turn the tide when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: MCU

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: marvel studios
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Captain Marvel: Brie Larson glows bright and kicks Skrull heinie in electric second trailer
Josh Weiss
Dec 3, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Goose
Tag: Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel Goose
Captain Marvel's cat Goose continues to steal spotlight with livestream, teaser
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Avengers: Endgame directors explain approach to balancing ‘powerful’ Captain Marvel
Jacob Oller
Feb 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Captain Marvel
Twilight Zone Super Bowl teaser
From Captain Marvel to The Twilight Zone: all the coolest trailers we saw during this year's Super Bowl
Christian Long
Feb 3, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3