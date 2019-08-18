Box office: Hobbs & Shaw slides to second place in third weekend with $14.1 million

The Fast & Furious franchise suffered a minor setback at this weekend's box office when Hobbs & Shaw (the series' first spinoff film) slid down to second place with $14.1 million domestically, losing its two-week lead to another Universal project, Good Boys, a Seth Rogen-produced comedy in the vain of 2007's Superbad.

Directed by Deadpool 2's David Leitch Hobbs & Shaw finds Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) reluctantly teaming up to bring a rogue MI6 veteran, Brixton Lore (Idris Elba). The action-adventure film—which co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, and Eddie Marsan—has made $133 million in North America thus far. In foreign markets, the movie has raked in more than $300 million.

Credit: Universal

The Angry Birds Movie 2 swooped into theaters this weekend, pecking at $10 million domestically for third place during the traditional weekend cycle. However, since it actually opened last Tuesday (August 13), the family-friendly sequel already has $16.2 million to its feathery name in North America. Helmed by Thurop Van Orman (creator of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack), this movie is also about a hesitant team-up of unlikely heroes. When a new and frozen enemy, Zeta (voiced by Leslie Jones), threatens the island homes of the birds and pigs, Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Leonard (Bill Hader) must put aside their differences in order to save their respective ways of life.

Rachel Bloom, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Awkwafina, Eugenio Derbez, Peter Dinklage, Danny McBride, Zach Woods, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj, Brooklynn Prince, JoJo Siwa, Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Hale, and Tiffany Haddish also lend their voices to the Sony Animation feature.

Credit: Sony Pictures Animation

After nabbing second place during its opening weekend in theaters, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark tied with Angry Birds during its sophomore outing with another $10 million from domestic sites, bumping up its at-home total to $40.2 million. Internationally, the horror project (produced by Guillermo del Toro, it's based on the books by Alvin Schwartz and the illustrations of Stephen Gammell) boasts a frightening $54.3 million.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged chomped on $9 million domestically for sixth place, just $2 million shy of its 2017 predecessor. While the follow-up does have the advantage of returning director Johannes Roberts, it doesn't have the star power of Mandy Moore (This Is Us). In this film, the story follows a group of girls hunted down by bloodthirsty great white sharks in claustrophobic underwater caves. Reviews for the horror-survival flick seem to be down the middle with a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, four points less than the original.

Holdovers include The Lion King ($11 million), Dora and the Lost City of Gold ($8.5 million), Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood ($7.6 million), and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($2.7 million). Interestingly, Far From Home's global tally is now at $1.109 billion, unseating 2012's Skyfall ($1.108 billion) as Sony's highest-grossing movie ever.

