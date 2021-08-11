Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dares to say Candyman's name in two clips from upcoming reboot

You'll think twice about saying Candyman's name five times in the mirror after checking out a pair of first look clips from the upcoming reboot from director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele. Both scenes feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) as Anthony "Tony" McCoy, a young Chicago artist with a dangerous fascination for the titular myth of the hook-handed entity that is said to haunt the neighborhood of Cabrini-Green.

In the first clip, Tony seems skeptical of the story, teasing his gallery director girlfriend, Briana (WandaVision's Teyonah Parris), and suggesting they summon the dreaded Candyman. The second clip, however, is a little more tense, finding Anthony in a frayed state of mind. He now believes whole-heartedly in the story and resorts to smashing mirrors in front of a terrified Briana.

Even DaCosta isn't ready to take any chances around reflective surfaces. "You can't risk it," she said last year. "I mean, I've literally made a movie on it, so I know it's all fake, but I'm still like, 'Nope. Not me. Not today.'"

Check out the clips below:

“I remember, as a child, Candyman was not a character that was based on the movie. The movie was based on Candyman — he was real to me," Mateen II explained to GQ Middle East in 2020. "Watching it back for this role, I got a chance to understand more of the social commentary behind it. I got excited because there was an opportunity to go back to [Chicago housing estate] Cabrini-Green and ask what it looks like to have those grounds be haunted by someone today."

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Doctor Who); Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead); and the original Daniel Robitaille himself, Tony Todd (his role is still a mystery), round out the rest of the principal cast. David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth executive-produced the feature. Ian Cooper and Win Rosenfeld produce alongside Peele.

Written by DaCosta, Peele, and Rosenfeld, Candyman steps through the looking glass and into theaters Friday, Aug. 27. The film was originally supposed to open last summer, but was delayed more than once due to the COVID-19 health crisis.