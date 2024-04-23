Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Ballerina Vampire Horror Flick Abigail

The cast of the new vampire thriller Abigail is no stranger to the horror genre. Here's everything we know about them.

The Universal Pictures film Abigai boasts a cast of all-stars looking to shake up the dark world. The thriller starts out as an ensemble film about a group of kidnappers who make the rather lethal mistake of holding a 12-year-old "ballerina vampire" (Alisha Weir) for ransom. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for directing Ready or Not and the last two Scream, installments steered the horror flick working off a screenplay written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground) and Guy Busick (Scream).

The cast of the film features some familiar faces, here’s a look at who you can expect to see starring in Abigail.

Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera in Scream VI (2023) Photo: Scream VI | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)/Paramount Pictures YouTube

Melissa Barrera plays Joey in the film Abigail. She is a scream queen that has appeared in Scream and Scream VI as Sam Carpenter according to IMDB. Barrera hails from Mexico and left NYU in 2011 to participate in the Mexican reality show 'La Academia 'of TV Azteca in which she gained lots of critical acclaim for her singing and dancing abilities. At the end of 2011 she was chosen to participate in her first telenovela, Azteca: 'La Mujer de Judas.' She eventually went on to become a lead actress in the telenovela 'Siempre Tuya Acapulco. She also starred in the Starz series Vida. In 2022, she starred in Keep Breathing, a six-episode survival drama released on Netflix,

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito speaks onstage during Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Lambert in Abigail and appears to be playing the leader of the group of kidnappers. He’s best known for his menacing villain performances as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. He’s also known for his performance in the cult classic Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. The award-winning actor also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens attends the GASLIT World Premiere on April 18, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

Joining Esposito as a kidnapper in the film is Dan Stevens. He’s best known for his role in Downton Abbey and in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast. From 2017 to 2019, he starred in the FX series Legion. In 2023, he starred in the animated series Solar Opposites.

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The late Angus Cloud joins the kidnapping group in the film as Dean, in his final performance before his untimely death in July 2023. He was best known for his portrayal of the loveable drug dealer, Fez, in the HBO drama series Euphoria. He also appeared in The Line as Robert DeWitt and Your Lucky Day as Sterling.

Alisha Weir

Abigail (Alisha Weir) appears in Abigail (2024). Photo: Abigail | Official Trailer 2/Universal Pictures

Alisha Weir stars as the star character Abigail. The 14-year-old Irish actress made her acting debut in 2018’s horror flick Don’t Leave Home, and has appeared in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical and the television series Darklands and Wicked Little Letters.

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton at the world premiere of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kathryn Newton will play the character of Sammy, who appears to be the youngest in the group, seen in the trailer taking selfies with her cell phone as Esposito’s character lists off the rules they must follow. Newton is no stranger to the horror genre, as she starred in the 2020 film Freaky, which takes a slasher twist on the classic film Freaky Friday as she accidentally switches bodies with a serial killer. She also made her first Marvel Universe appearance as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Kevin Durand Kevin Durand stars in the film as Peter, another kidnapper. He is best known for his roles in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and in the shows The Strain and Lost. He also starred in Locke & Key and in the HBO show Ballers.

William Catlett

William Catlett also stars in the film as a kidnapper as Rickles. He’s starred in films like The Devil You Know, and shows like Constellation and Black Lightning. According to Ebony Magazine, Catlett is also the founder of Catlett Academy, a community of industry creatives who come together to collaborate on ideas and projects.

