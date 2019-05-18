Cannes film goes deep on the making of Chewbacca's iconic voice

Less than a month after the death of beloved Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, a new film debuted at Cannes this week in which the Star Wars' sound team details the creation of the other half of the classic Wookiee wingman: his iconic sound. Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, directed by Midge Costin, a longtime sound editor herself whose credits include Crimson Tide and Armageddon, takes a deep dive into the ingenuity behaind the creation of many classic Hollywood sounds, spanning the full history of cinema from it's earliest talkies to today, and features appearances by luminaries such as Steven Spielberg and David Lynch. The film is Costin's directorial debut.

Ben Burtt, the sound designer who created the voice of Chewbacca and of Wookiees in general, reveals that bread was involved in the creation of the Wookiee's roar and purr. He says, in the exclusive clip provided to Variety, that the creation of the sounds required spending time with a young bear, from whom the building block noises to be used as Wookiee vocabulary, were coaxed using simple bread as reward. (Rey's "Portion Bread" had yet to be introduced to the canon, so, we're assuming it was something much more Earthbound.)

The film also includes an interview with George Lucas, who says he "knew the sound was part of the foundation of what the movie was going to be." And of course it was. From the iconic whirr-whoosh of a light saber, or the (perhaps origin of the sound) "pew pew" of a blaster, to the purrs and coos and roars of our favorite space-bear, Chewbacca, the sounds of Star Wars are music to the ears. It all kinda makes you want to put on your "Yub Nub" record and have an Ewok dance party.