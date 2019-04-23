Doug Liman's Chaos Walking 'deemed unreleasable,' undergoing even more reshoots

Director Doug Liman's upcoming sci-fi flick Chaos Walking sounds like its living up to its title.

The film, which stars our current Spider-Man Tom Holland and Star Wars' Daisy Ridley, is currently undergoing another three weeks of reshoots. The news comes of a larger report from The Wall Street Journal (via The Playlist) about ongoing issues at the studio, Lionsgate.

Chaos Walking originally had a release date slated for last month, which obviously didn't pan out. WSJ reports that after a screening last year, the film "turned out so poorly it was deemed unreleasable by executives who watched initial cuts last year, according to current and former employees."

Holland has currently been documenting the current reshoots on his Instagram.

Chaos Walking has already cost somewhere between $90 and $100 million, with a release that's been pushed back to an unspecified date in 2020. The film began production in 2017 and already went through reshoots back in April of 2018. However, it seems that those reshoots weren't enough.

Even though Lionsgate's stock is down amid competition and management issues, per the WSJ, the film's hefty price tag isn't deterring the studio execs, who are banking on the raw star power of Holland and Ridley.

"We wouldn’t be shooting more if we didn’t think we could make this movie work," Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said.

The film is based on Patrick Ness's YA best-seller about a teenager (Holland) who's been raised to believe that a viral germ has wiped out all the women in his dystopian world, which also gives men the ability to read each other's minds. When Todd meets a young woman (Ridley), the two embark on an adventure while the world around them erupts into war.

Liman's directing credits include Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity, and Edge of Tomorrow, all of which were known for being somewhat tumultuous productions — albeit to various degrees. The director himself has even compared the chemistry between Holland and Ridley to Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Lionsgate for comment, but has not heard back as of this writing.