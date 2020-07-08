Netflix casting cancellation spell on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after Part Four

The witching hour is finally up. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the next season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be its last.

The series, which stars Kiernan Shipka in the title role, will return for a fourth and final season later this year. This is the second Riverdale spinoff show to be cancelled recently, with The CW announcing the end of Katy Keene last week.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement to TVLine. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show."

He added, "I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.”

The final eight episodes of the show will see the town of Greendale besieged by Eldritch horrors, with Sabrina and the coven forced to take each on one-by-one, leading up to "The Void, which is the End of All Things," per the synopsis. But that's not all the teen witch will be faced with as she and her friends work to hold back the evil forces descending upon the town — her ex-boyfriend Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), who was once possessed by Satan himself, will also be doing his best to earn back her love. The question is whether he'll be successful.

Additionally, the official account for the show tweeted out some images from the upcoming season, which you can see below.

Miranda Otto (Aunt Zelda), Lucy Davis (Aunt Hilda), Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Chance Perdomo (Cousin Ambrose), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker), Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam), Michelle Gomez (Madam Satan), Richard Coyle (Father Faustus Blackwood), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood), Adeline Rudolph (Agatha), and Abigail Cowen (Dorcas) will all return for the final season.