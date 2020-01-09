Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Kiernan Shipka teases trip to Hell in first musical look at S3

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is going to the fire and brimstone-filled underworld for its third season, and the series isn't shy about it. In fact, our first look at the latest batch of episodes coming to Netflix is a pop-inspired music video entitled "Straight to Hell."

In it, Sabrina Spellman herself (Kiernan Shipka) teases her mission to rescue Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) from a life of never-ending evil in the Devil's domicile. Of course, she won't be going at it alone; she'll have some help from The Fright Club, which consists of Sabrina's mortal friends: Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Rosalind Walker (Jaz Sinclair), and Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson). And with the Dark Lord no longer on the throne, our titular heroine must assume the title of "Queen" and defend her royal title from the dreaded Caliban (Sam Corlett).

Check out the rather sexy teaser below:

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Straight to Hell Music Video Trailer | Netflix

Back in Sabrina's hometown of Greendale, "a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil...," says the official press release.

"It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun," said creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa of the Netherworld field trip over the summer. "I love Gavin and I love Ross. I think probably, I ship both couples. I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable."

Miranda Otto (Aunt Zelda), Lucy Davis (Aunt Hilda), Chance Perdomo (Cousin Ambrose), Michelle Gomez (Madam Satan), Richard Coyle (Father Faustus Blackwood), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Night), Adeline Rudolph (Agatha), and Abigail Cowen (Dorcas) all return from previous installments.

Skye Marshall (The Fix), Jonathan Whitesell (Riverdale), and Corlett were recently confirmed as newcomers for Season 3.

Here's some naughty new key art as well:

Credit: Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 will suffer eternal damnation on Netflix Friday, Jan. 24.

Before the fiery pits of Satan's domain consume Ms. Spellman, however, check out a slew of first look images in the media gallery below...