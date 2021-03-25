Chip Zdarsky gives rock n' roll a horror twist with first look at Image Comics' 'The Silver Coin'

Injected with a modern twist on the traditional Monkey's Paw curse, Image Comics is coining out a new mature reader horror anthology showcasing an all-star roster of creative talent with The Silver Coin — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at the unsettling debut issue which hits comic shops on Apr. 7.

Eisner Award-winning artist Michael Walsh (Star Wars, Black Hammer/Justice League) serves as the project's co-creator and illustrator on this five-issue miniseries, and will be joined by a rotating crew of collaborating scribes including celebrated fan favorites Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil, Stillwater), Kelly Thompson (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Ed Brisson (Old Man Logan), and Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Gideon Falls).

Credit: Image Comics

Image's The Silver Coin traces the path of a mysterious paranormal coin that changes hands and affects the fates and destinies of whomever it falls into the possession of, with violence and death always following in its wake.

The premiere chapter, titled "The Ticket," will be written by the Eisner Award-winner Chip Zdarsky and begins in 1978 with a failing hard rock band whose fortunes instantly improve when they discover the strange Silver Coin. But, unknown to the rockers, celebrity and fame come with a terrible price, and curses are always hungry for chaos.

Credit: Image Comics

Zdarsky has high praise for Walsh's startling work on The Silver Coin and can't wait for readers to dive into the absorbing story.

“I can’t believe Michael has the nerve to keep getting better, but man oh man Silver Coin is his best work to date," Zdarsky tells SYFY WIRE. "The perfect mood and pacing for a creepy horror story. It’s been amazing seeing pages come in from him on this. Not just for my story, but for the other writers as well. It’s incredibly fun seeing everyone’s take on the coin, tied together with Mike’s awesome art!”

Credit: Image Comics

After working together on Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Walsh admits that he was itching to work with Chip again.

"He was one of the first people I approached when putting together the concept behind The Silver Coin," Walsh tells SYFY WIRE. "I was thrilled when he came on board and incredibly curious to see where he would send The Coin, and what kind of horrors would ensue. One of the most fun aspects of this project has been delving into the minds of such a talented and eclectic group of writers and finding out what they find scary."

Credit: Image Comics

Now jam on into our six-page peek at Image Comics' The Silver Coin #1 in the full gallery below.