Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet kindly requests you stop asking her about Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' TV show

To paraphrase Gary Cole's Bill Lumbergh from Office Space, If y'all could stop asking Chloe Bennet about Secret Invasion, that'd be great. In a multi-part Instagram story posted to her account Wednesday, the clearly flustered actress (known for playing Daisy Johnson on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) took the time to shoot down persistent rumors that she will appear in the upcoming MCU TV series on Disney+.

"I have avoided saying anything like this in general on social media or whatever because I thought it would maybe just blow over. But it has not,” Bennet said. “I am in no way attached or involved — even at all or a little bit — in the Secret Invasion Marvel [series]. I honestly don’t even know really what that is. I am only coming on here to say this because it’s gotten to the point where every day, I’m getting hundreds of messages about this ... I’m now getting approached in person."

Bennet went on to recount how one brazen individual approached her at Target earlier that day while she was in the middle of shopping for feminine products. "Uh...a little inappropriate," she added. "So, I figured I would just clear the air. I have no involvement in that and I’m sorry to break the news to you about that. But hopefully, this puts that to rest."

We're not sure who needs to hear this, but here's a little pro tip: never harass a person — Marvel actor or otherwise — while they're shopping for personal stuff. The actress also addressed a number of recent Instagram posts with Apple's alien emoji, stressing that they were not meant as a hint at Secret Invasion, whose storyline revolves around a conspiracy amongst the shape-shifting Skrulls to take over the planet.

“To be clear, I love the enthusiasm and I know all of your messages are out of such excitement and it’s from such a pure place," Bennet continued. "I appreciate everyone so much [but] I just feel really bad because I feel like [I’ve gotten your hopes up] with really weird alien social media posts and my maybe odd behavior. It may seem like I’m giving some weird subliminal messages, but it’s not. That’s 100 percent me pretty much losing my mind in the middle of a pandemic."

The fan-casting almost certainly stems from the fact that Quake played a role in the comic version of Secret Invasion, and at the end of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the horizon was wide open for Daisy to go off and have more Marvel-ous adventures off-screen in space. But, while S.H.I.E.L.D. often twisted and adapted to MCU movie twists, the films (and now Disney+ MCU shows) have never reciprocated that narrative love. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was a lot of fun, but for now, it seems those adventures will remain in their own little corner and not tie into the grand plan.

So far, the only confirmed cast members for the show are MCU alumni Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Ben Mendelsohn (Talos) who lead an ensemble of Marvel newcomers: Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore), and Killian Scott (The Commuter).

It's unclear when Secret Invasion will make its way to Disney+, but there has already been plenty of narrative set-up by way of the post-credits scenes featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision. To be fair, though, the latter might have actually been laying the foundation for Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel sequel: The Marvels (out Nov. 11, 2022).