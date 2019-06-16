Chomp down on a full-size Ghostbusters Terror Dog, 40th anniversary Alien print, and Terminator: Dark Fate figures

As folks settle in for a relaxing Father's Day afternoon and evening, waiting for dad to open his obligatory coffee mugs, sportsman calendars, and neckties, let's check out some amazing collectible items you might consider to present to poor pops next year.

It's never too early to start planning ahead and these geeky limited-edition offerings gathered from fan favorite franchises like Ghostbusters, Alien, and Terminator are hotter than those chicken sausages on your backyard bbq grill!

Credit: Spirit Halloween

First up is the famous red-eyed hellhound from the original 1984 Ghostbusters, offered up here in full-size form for a mere $499 by Spirit Halloween. These loyal servants of Gozer are officially licensed merchandise made from latex and foam and tip the scales at a hefty 48 pounds! Each Terror Dog collectible measures 59" L x 29" W x 30H" and is perfectly suitable as a scary Halloween decoration or amusing lawn ornament you never have to pick up after.

It's available now for pre-order with an expected delivery of August 2019. Extra shipping will certainly apply!

Credit: NECA

Next is a pair of highly-detailed action figures from our friends at NECA for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate feature, which picks up following the events of T2: Judgment Day. The Sarah Connor and T-800 7-inch figures are crafted with incredible screen likenesses of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, come fully articulated with interchangeable heads, and a wicked arsenal of pistols, rifles, shotguns, and grenade launchers.

They're both available for pre-order now for the bargain price of $23.99 each.

Credit: Sideshow Collectibles

Finally, internationally-known artist and illustrator Orlando Arocena has created a striking Alien 40th anniversary fine art print to celebrate the revolutionary sci-fi horror film's big birthday this year. His elegant, elongated lithograph is limited to 150 pieces worldwide and comes as a framed edition (in black or white frame options) for $260 each.

Officially-licensed, Sideshow Collectibles' gorgeous giclée print measures 14" X 34" and comes signed and framed on a 100% cotton, acid-free matte and reproduced on Museo Rag 300GSM paper. It launched for pre-order on Friday, June 14, and if any remain, Sideshow will offer them unframed for $95 each starting Monday, June 17, between 12PM– 3PM PT.

See anything Dear Old Dad (or you) might enjoy in his life sometime soon?