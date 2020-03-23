Latest Stories

Game of Thrones
Tag: Science
Astronaut Scott Kelly's isolation tips include watching Game of Thrones… twice
Maul returns in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Tag: Podcast
Sam Witwer says the Siege of Mandalore finale is 'the best Clone Wars script' he's ever read
Sarah Kuhn
Tag: Fangrrls
Get Rec'd with Sarah Kuhn: Five great graphic novels for FANGRRLS readers
saru-discovery
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Discovery S3 could be delayed; Netflix's Korean slate; and more
Animal Crossing New Horizons PC
More info i
Credit: Nintendo, Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games

Chosen One of the Day: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Mar 23, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Sarah Kuhn Get Rec'd with Sarah Kuhn: Five great graphic novels for FANGRRLS readers
X-Factor Forever #1 Revisiting Louise Simonson's run on X-Men
Batwoman Kate and Alice Batwoman ‘Through the Looking Glass’ recap: When you play with monsters

In 2001, a little game came out into the world for the Nintendo Gamecube. In America, it was called Animal Crossing. It was wonderful. You were a little person, living in a village of animals, going about your day. In college, my best friend and I played it for hours. It was sweet and calming (and capitalistic, but the animals were cute! Who cares! Tom Nook needs me to go into debt to finance my life? A-OK!).

So many of us spent years chasing that same warm and fuzzy feeling, but no other game got it quite right.

19 years later, in what seems to be our epilogue, it’s finally happened. This past Friday, Nintendo released Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say this game is the Single Most Important thing in my life and thank God it exists.

Look, here’s what I’ve done for two days: 

I fished a lot, caught some bugs, helped fund a museum, planted some cherry trees, explored an island, helped a shipwrecked sailor get back to his mates, designed some kick*ss band t-shirts, landed some presents that were floating in the sky, and had a wonderful night under the digital stars with a bonfire that I made. 

tom-nook and kids Animal Crossing New Horizons

Credit: Nintendo, Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Who needs real life when Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here to make all the mess go away? Come… slide into the digital island with your animal peers. Borrow 98,000 bells from the adorable raccoon Tom Nook, a capitalistic vulture. He doesn’t need the money back right away, after all, so spend some time on your island and wash your worries away. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Sarah Kuhn Get Rec'd with Sarah Kuhn: Five great graphic novels for FANGRRLS readers
X-Factor Forever #1 Revisiting Louise Simonson's run on X-Men
Batwoman Kate and Alice Batwoman ‘Through the Looking Glass’ recap: When you play with monsters
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Animal Crossing
Tag: Nintendo

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker