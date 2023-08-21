Charles Martinet, Longtime Voice of Super Mario, Retires from Iconic Nintendo Role

Charles Martinet, the actor who has voiced Super Mario (as well as a number of other Mushroom Kingdom mainstays like Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi) for over three decades, is retiring from the iconic role, Nintendo confirmed Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But he won't be giving up the overalls and mustache that easily. Instead, he'll now occupy the job of "Mario Ambassador," reads the official announcement. "With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he'll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all! It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him."

The company also promised an upcoming "special video message" from Martinet and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, which will be posted to the company's social media accounts "at a future date."

Martinet quoted the tweet on X with some classic Mario verbiage, writing: "My new adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo!!!!!!!"

How did Charles Martinet land the role of Nintendo's Super Mario?

Speaking with Great Big Story in 2017, Martinet recalled how he nearly missed the audition that would change his life.

"I was walking in as they were walking out, finished for the day," he said. "And I said, 'Can I read for this?' The guy looked at his watch and he goes, 'Ugh, alright. Come on in. You're an Italian plumber from Brooklyn, a character in a video game for Nintendo called Mario. So make up a voice, make up a video game, start talking.' And I thought to myself, 'Video game? I don't know anything about video games.' All the sudden I hear 'Action!' and I go, 'Hello, I'm-a Mario! Lets-a make-a pizza pie together!'"

The actor continued in that vein until the casting official ran out of tape and said they'd be in touch. His hopes of landing the gig, however, weren't very high. "I thought that was, 'Okay, there's the door. We'll see you later.' He calls Nintendo [and says] 'I found our Mario! I got him!'"

Martinet debuted via Mario Teaches Typing in 1992, before solidifying the character's legendary voice several years later in the groundbreaking Super Mario 64.

Martinet recently enjoyed two minor roles in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Mario and Luigi's father and a cheerful Brooklyn native named Giuseppe who uses Mario's Italian accent from the games. Stream the film on Peacock right here!