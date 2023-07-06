Lets-a-go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie Coming Exclusively to Peacock August 3

Peaches...we mean Peacock is about to level up big time. The platform announced today that it will become the exclusive streaming home of The Super Mario Bros. Movie Thursday, Aug. 3. That's less than a month from today!

Co-produced by Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment, and Universal Pictures, the film is now the highest-grossing video game adaptation in history with over $1 billion in worldwide box office sales. It is also the second-highest grossing animated feature behind Frozen II.

A sequel can't be too far behind, right?

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie about?

Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) and Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) lend their pipes to Mario and Luigi, a pair of Brooklyn plumbers suddenly transported to a wondrous land known as the Mushroom Kingdom.

The siblings are subsequently recruited into an epic battle against the dreaded King Koopa — aka Bowser (Tenacious D's Jack Black) — who has stolen a Power Star and hopes to use it in a quest to marry Princess Peach (The Menu's Anya Taylor-Joy).

Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), and Charlies Martinet (longtime voice of Mario and Luigi in the hit games) round out the all-star voice cast.

Teen Titans GO! veterans Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the feature, working off a script written by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru). The project was produced by Illumination Entertainment founder/CEO Chris Meledandri and Super Mario creator/living Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto.

"The collaboration between Illumination and Nintendo has enabled us to work with people who are the best in their field," Jelenic told Duart News. "Everything was easier with them. Although we had a fast work rhythm, the animators are so skilled that they knew how to realize our every idea. Everything we imagined came true. Of course, there were changes. Every film undergoes certain changes during its creation. But they were always aimed at the same goal — how best to tell the story we want."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD with a plethora of bonus features. If you missed it on the big screen, don't worry! The film (now the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time) is still playing in theaters.

When can you stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock? Thursday, August 3, 2023.

