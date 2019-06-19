Chosen One of the Day: Flight of the Conchords going full Lord of the Rings

As Flight of the Conchords, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie took more than their fair share of dips into genre-adjacent territory. From the saga of "Albi the Racist Dragon," to their celebration of the Thin White Duke "Bowies in Space," as well as their respective jaunts into the genresphere like What We Do in the Shadows and The Muppets, the duo safely sang and rapped their way into our nerdy hearts (and pants-thoughts — they don't call them business socks for nothing).

But there is one song that reigns geek supreme. You could say "one song to rule them all, one song to find them, one song to bring them all and in the darkness bind them." And that is "Frodo, Don't Wear the Ring," an ode to Tolkien and a loving nod to McKenzie's own Lord of the Rings connection.

You see, in 2001, still a few years before the Conchords broke big, McKenzie appeared in Fellowship of the Ring as an extra, an elf escort the internet dubbed Figwit, an acronym for "Frodo Is Great — Who Is That?" Rather than run from his silky-haired extradom, McKenzie and Clement took it and ran with it all the way into the damn SHIRE.

Video of FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS &#039;lotrs&#039; - Frodo, Don&#039;t Wear The Ring

In what can best be described as a combination of fan cosplay and "LOTR for Dummies," FOTC gives us Lords-Lite, resplendent with the most recognizable quotes and a very abridged version of the events of the series. Tbh, it's better than The Hobbit. No one tell Bret I said that, as he reprised his role in that series, finally under a different name: Lindir. We don't care. Figwit or bust, with or without any magical bling-bling.