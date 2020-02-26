Latest Stories

Credit: Marvel Comics
Chosen One of the Day: Ghost Dog and Spider-Man's mutual admiration

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Feb 26, 2020
In issue #390 of Doctor Strange (words by Donny Cates, art by Frazer Irving, and letters by VC’s Cory Petit) there’s a lot going on. A very quick backstory: Strange is Not At Home and in his place is our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. People are annoyed. Spidey helps a lady find Strange. (Just go read the issue.)

Most important for our purposes, it turns out Strange has been hiding away — with a Ghost Dog friend. A Ghost Dog friend that has the cutest wittle Spidey plush.

Doctor Strange 390 Ghost Dog 1

Credit: Marvel Comics

What follows — without giving away any actual plot whatsoever — is pure, mutual admiration and excitement. It’s the best. 

Spider-Man: IS THAT A GHOST DOG?!
Ghost Dog: IS THAT SPIDER-MAN?!
[insert BEYONCE???? Meme here] 

Doctor Strange 390 Ghost Dog 3

Credit: Marvel Comics

Seriously, they're so excited.

Ghost Dog is all, Avengers who? Doctor Strange what? 

Look how cute they are. Spidey and Ghost Dog, biffles we can aspire to be. 

Doctor Strange 390 Ghost Dog 4

Credit: Marvel Comics

