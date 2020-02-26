Chosen One of the Day: Ghost Dog and Spider-Man's mutual admiration

In issue #390 of Doctor Strange (words by Donny Cates, art by Frazer Irving, and letters by VC’s Cory Petit) there’s a lot going on. A very quick backstory: Strange is Not At Home and in his place is our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. People are annoyed. Spidey helps a lady find Strange. (Just go read the issue.)

Most important for our purposes, it turns out Strange has been hiding away — with a Ghost Dog friend. A Ghost Dog friend that has the cutest wittle Spidey plush.

Credit: Marvel Comics

What follows — without giving away any actual plot whatsoever — is pure, mutual admiration and excitement. It’s the best.

Spider-Man: IS THAT A GHOST DOG?!

Ghost Dog: IS THAT SPIDER-MAN?!

[insert BEYONCE???? Meme here]

Credit: Marvel Comics

Seriously, they're so excited.

Ghost Dog is all, Avengers who? Doctor Strange what?

Look how cute they are. Spidey and Ghost Dog, biffles we can aspire to be.