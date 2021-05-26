Chris Pratt leaps into a battle for the future in full trailer for Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War'

Summer blockbuster season is now officially upon us once again thanks to films like A Quiet Place Part II, but not all genre thrill rides are heading back to theaters this summer. Over at Amazon Prime Video they're prepping to drop a blockbuster-style experience right from your couch with The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi epic starring Chris Pratt as a man from our present who has to fight to save our literal future. After teasing the film a few weeks ago, Amazon dropped the official full trailer, and it's packed with tense battle sequences Dad jokes.

Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie), the film stars Pratt as Dan, a military veteran who's now happily settled down as a husband, father, and teacher. That all changes when a group of time traveling soldiers drop into the present and inform the world that the future is danger. An inhuman threat is ravaging the future, and if the soldiers of our present don't make the leap forward to defeat them, there will be no future at all. Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan joins the draft to fight in the future, knowing the odds are against him but hoping his military training will serve him well.

In the trailer below, you'll see what that trip looks like, and get a few solid glimpses at the creatures Pratt and company are fighting as they swarm across the future landscape.

Video of THE TOMORROW WAR | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Originally known as Ghost Draft, The Tomorrow War took shape in 2019 and seemed primed for a late 2020 release, but as with so many other films that was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a brief attempt at shuffling the release date around, Paramount Pictures sold the completed film to Amazon, who opted to place it on their summer streaming schedule. Now it's set to arrive on Fourth of July weekend, for all your pre-and-post fireworks needs.

Also starring Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, and Betty Gilpin, The Tomorrow War begins streaming July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.