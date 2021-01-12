Watch the skies! The CIA's UFO data dump is now ready to download for free

To read about all the UFO-centric news being tossed about these days you'd think the skies would be swarming with flying saucers.

With an ex-CIA Director raising his eyebrows over strange Navy pilot videos; Ready Player One's Ernest Cline currently writing a new novel relating to Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon; and loads of classified documents and images being released by world governments, we just might be on the threshold of a major renaissance of interest in the uncanny subject.

To add to the mounting wave of UFO-related material, the CIA has declassified to the public a mountain of secret files relating to unexplained sightings. It represents an unprecedented outpouring of purported encounters officially catalogued with the intelligence gathering organization — and now you can conveniently access these bizarre papers from one single location.

Credit: Getty Images

According to Motherboard, true believers can now directly download all these clandestine records on UFOs online for free, after a lengthy struggle to make these files available to the general public.

To discover that the truth might be out there somewhere, you can obtain the records straight from the Black Vault, a privately-run database housing these intriguing types of declassified papers and studies. The wealth of data includes hundreds of PDFs focused on alien spacecraft encounters and strange cases of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

Black Vault’s determined founder, John Greenewald Jr., explained to Vice's Motherboard the arduous process of continually filing suits against the CIA to hand over its pile of UAP records.

“Around 20 years ago, I had fought for years to get additional UFO records released from the CIA,” Greenewald noted. “It was like pulling teeth! I went around and around with them to try and do so, finally achieving it. I received a large box, of a couple thousand pages, and I had to scan them in one page at a time.”

Credit: Getty Images

Last year, the CIA opened up its complete UAP archive, adding to those Greenewald had been battling to gain access to.

Greenewald claims one of the weirdest documents in the dump reveals the Assistant Deputy Director for Science & Technology being handed some piece of info on a UFO back in the '70s.

“Plain and simple, the public has a right to know!” Greenewald added. “When I began researching nearly 25 years ago at the age of 15, I knew there was something to this topic. Not because of viral internet hoaxes. Not because of back door meetings wherein I can’t tell you who, but I promise it was mind-blowing information. No, none of that. It was simply because of the evidence that I got straight from the CIA. And the NSA. And the Air Force. And the DIA.

"I feel I am achieving what I set out to do. Easy access, to important material, for people to make up their own minds on what is going on.”